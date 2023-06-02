It’s the start of a new month, and officially also the winter season, and what better way to keep warm and enjoy your hard-earned money than to stiek uit at a free jol – the Uitsig Multi-Market Festival on Sunday hosted by the City of Cape Town. The fun event is open to almal and takes place at Uitsig Sports Field with headline acts the Temple Boys, Ricky Opi Beat and Ashley Pienaar on the stage.

The event will also feature local acts from Uitsig and entry is free, so the whole family can tag along. Pienaar, who will also act as the emcee, said this is the first of many such local festivals to be hosted in the Mother City. “This is a free festival open to the public and is the first of five still to come,” he says.

“The next festival is taking place in Hanover Park on June 10, then Wynberg and Mitchells Plain are still lined up. “We will have local artists opening from Uitsig, then the main acts who are on the poster. So every time when we have these events, we will uplift local acts from that community.” There will be vendors selling food and beverages, special guest speakers, an arts and crafts market and many other performers just to name a few of the things you can go and enjoy.