It’s finally the weekend! Even better, we’ve all been paid and are ready to let our hair down. For those who want to be indoors and chilled, I’ve got some lekker suggestions for you as well. But whatever you get up to this weekend, make sure you win at it, like Banyana Banyana did last weekend.

Start your weekend early today with a free concert. Good Hope FM brings you another Saaiman Says Live Sessions concert, this time featuring star acts Berry Trytsman and Seth Grey at the SABC Sea Point auditorium. The concert series brings listeners up close and personal with their favourite artists and is hosted every last Thursday of the month from 7pm to 8pm.

The intimate setting provides an experience that will guarantee you a night to remember. Berry was crowned winner of Idols SA season 17. CROWD FAVOURITE: Idols star Berry Her mesmerising rock ‘n roll performance and edgy voice earned her over 12 million votes and left the judges thoroughly impressed.

Seth, a young musician hailing from Somerset West, graduated from the Cape Music Institute in 2018. He has previously worked as a backing vocalist for local artists such as Jimmy Nevis and US star Tevin Campbell on his Southern African tour. The two will perform crowd-favourites while having a relaxed, informal chat with Chad about their lives and careers.