Capetonians can visit any City Nature Reserve this Friday for free.

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the City of Cape Town will not be charging any entrance fee at its Nature Reserves.

Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews is encouraging residents to make use of the opportunity and to visit their nearest nature reserve.

“Go out and appreciate these precious nature reserves this Earth Day, 22 April 2022, at no cost,” Andrews says.

“The natural beauty and peace one finds at these well-preserved nature reserves is something I would like everyone to experience. So find your most preferred or closest spot and enjoy all that our natural environment has to offer.

The City’s nature reserves protect and conserve Cape Town’s natural areas and biodiversity heritage. Most of these reserves conserve unique biodiversity that may only be found in Cape Town.

“Cape Town is a remarkable city – an urban centre of international importance, right in the middle of one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots,” Andrews says.

These reserves offer both recreational and educational activities such as sailing, boating, mountain biking and running trails; hiking; bird watching and picnics spots.

Some of the reserves have open access year round, such as De Hel Nature Area, Lower Silvermine Wetlands, and Rondebosch Common.

Those that will have free entry on Friday include Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve, Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve, False Bay Nature Reserve (includes Rondevlei and Zeeköevlei), Tygerberg Nature Reserve, and Helderberg Nature Reserve.

For a full list, visiting hours and locations visit www.capetown.gov.za/naturereserves.

[email protected]