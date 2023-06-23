From June 24 to July 17, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden will host its annual Winter Wonders special, where children 17 years and younger can enjoy free admission to the lush garden.

To add to the splendour of winter at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, various Winter Wonders workshops and events for young and old to enjoy will take place around the Garden, with exciting weekly prizes up for grabs.

“Winter Wonders is the perfect opportunity for families to explore the rich diversity of Africa’s most beautiful garden and learn about the incredible indigenous flora that calls it home. This is a truly magical time to visit and discover all the garden has to offer,” says Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Make your Winter Wonders experience even more fun and arrive at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on the City Sightseeing red bus with their special offer – two children can travel with one adult for just R49 per classic child ticket.