Aspiring actors and dancers, here’s an exciting opportunity to showcase your talent. No previous experience needed, just the love for music, arts and dance as Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) will be hosting free performing arts classes, starting this Saturday.

In celebration of BTC being 12 years in existence they will be running a project called “For The Love of the Communities We Serve” and the performing arts classes will be in dance (hip hop, freestyle, contemporary and jazz), music (singing, rapping and musical instruments) and drama, including acting and scriptwriting. OPPORTUNITY: Bridgetown Theatre Company The classes are open for young and old at no cost, says Zonia Theron from BTC. Those interested can fill in an application form on Saturday at Bridgetown Community Centre and the classes will take place at Bridgetown High in Athlone.

“All are welcome, the classes start from six years old till whatever age you are,” says Zonia. “Our aim is to get those who are interested and want to go further in the arts because Bridgetown Theatre is a company that creates actors, singers and dancers; we also have shows which we present at schools. “Our teachers are dancers, actors and singers and they all take part in the shows that we are doing for BTC, so they are experienced to equip the participants with the necessary skills and tools of the arts.”