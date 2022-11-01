October was Mental Health Awareness month but it is important that the discussion continues, says Good Hope FM radio presenter Celest Anthony, who has spoken up about her battle with mental health. The host of Night Life says one of the ways to destigmatise mental health issues is to talk about it as much as possible in the public sphere.

“Since my official diagnosis with clinical depression and anxiety in 2015, I would describe my journey as a rollercoaster,” she tells the Daily Voice. “Some days waking up, eating, working, doing the dishes and answering simple WhatsApps can feel like mammoth tasks, and other days I’m fully aware of the systems I’ve put in place to keep myself healthy.” Host of Night Life: Celest Anthony She says reaching out to her parents was one of the best decisions as they would later be able to tell she needs help just by seeing a change in her mannerisms.

More on this Mars is over the moon at GHFM

She says finding the right therapist, and using the proper medication is just as important. “It is important to understand that not every psychologist or therapist will be the best fit for you. “After finding the perfect fit for me I started with a session once a week,” says Celest.

She says her depression was triggered by the passing of a loved one, adding: “However, there are many other factors that should not be overlooked such as childhood trauma, social disadvantages, long-term stress and more.” She says when people understand their mental illness, they are better able to cope with it. “It’s undoubtedly been one of the greatest struggles of my life. I often switch on the mic just having a bad day, just having cried, just having had a panic attack.

“Much like anyone else with anxiety and depression I go through all of these things but when I come to work for those few hours, I present myself in the best way I can so both the audience and myself have the best experience.” She adds: “I’ve always maintained the sentiment that asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness.” “The importance of open discussions around mental health is something that can’t be over stressed, especially outside of a therapeutic setting.