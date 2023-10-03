On Sunday, South African-Thai model Tharina Botes was crowned Miss Thailand World 2023 at the Palladium Hall of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok, Thailand. Botes is a seasoned pageant contestant, having already won the Miss Grand Phuket in 2019.

She also represented South Africa at Miss International 2016 and was first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Besides that, Botes represented South Africa at Miss International 2016 and was first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2021. In 2018, she made it to the Top 12 at Miss South Africa competition; the same year Tamaryn Green won the title.

Miss South Africa 2018 finalists, back from left to right: Noxolo Ndebele, Margo Fargo, Anzelle van Staden, Tamaryn Green, Tharina Botes and Akile Khoza. Front row, from left: Bryoni Govender, Thandokazi Mfundisi, Karishma Ramdev, Thulisa Keyi, Tamarin Bensch and Danielle de Jager. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep Botes, who holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and economics from the University of South Africa, was born to a South African father and a Thai mother in South Africa. The model brought a unique blend of South African and Thai heritage to the stage, making her a true embodiment of beauty in diversity. She immersed herself in the rich Thai culture while still embracing her South African roots which was a source of strength and inspiration for her throughout the competition.