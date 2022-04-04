Former Miss South Africa 2018 Dr Tamaryn Green is officially a Mrs.

The former beauty queen tied the knot this past weekend with her entrepreneur husband, Ze Nxumalo.

The white wedding ceremony took place at the exquisite Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

In February this year, Green went on a bachelorette weekend away with her girlfriends.

“Nothing like a weekend away with loved ones to lift the spirits and remind you how blessed you are. This year started off very tough and unexpectedly so. With a new environment, busy work hours and just a lot going on, I found myself very distracted by the difficulties and struggling to enjoy and appreciate the moments leading up to one of the most special days of my life. Thank you to my ladies for making me feel so special and getting the excitement going,” she said on Instagram.

Green and Nxumalo have been together for almost three years. They started dating in 2019, a year after she was crowned Miss SA.

In April 2021, Nxumalo asked for her hand in marriage and proposed at Sweni Lodge in Kruger National Park. Lobola negotiations followed in June of the same year, and then in October, they had umembeso.

The ceremony took place in Cape Town, where Mrs Nxumalo donned a blue African bridal dress with beaded embroidery designed by Medupe.

On the day of umembeso, she was excited about how the weather had turned out.

“Woke up on this morning to the sound of rain, and I remember thinking this is God showering us with His blessings. It might be a muddy day, but so it will be.

“Then, at 11am, just as our event started, the clouds gave way, and the beauty of my home town revealed itself as the sun shone down on us. I’m so happy to have introduced my new family and friends to Paarl. I could not have asked for a more fun, loving, special day celebrating with God at the centre. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. We really appreciate it,” she said at the time.