Shoprite and Checkers invite all chefs, cooks and boerewors lovers to enter their finest recipes into the 32nd annual Championship Boerewors competition before entries close on 21 June 2024. Participants will stand a chance to compete for the coveted title of South Africa’s Boerewors Champion, and the grand prize of a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT valued at R600,000.

The winning boerewors will also be available for sale at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide. Since its inception in 1992, the Championship Boerewors competition has consistently unearthed the nation’s most exceptional boerewors recipes. Top prize: Tyron and his Fortuner. Picture: supplied “Being a small business owner, winning this competition has meant the world to me. Yes, I loved the way Shoprite and Checkers made us feel like VIPs during the competition, and I love my Fortuner, but what has excited me the most is what winning has meant for my business, and the doors it has opened for me,” says last year’s winner, chef Tyron Adams.

Participants are expected to demonstrate proficiency in the entire boerewors crafting process - from putting together the tastiest combination of herbs and spices, to processing the meat and producing perfectly stuffed and cooked boerewors. All recipes will go through a validation process to ensure they adhere to the traditional boerewors making guidelines. The second prize is R50 000 in cash and third prize R20 000 in cash.