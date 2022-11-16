Jinne, maar Hollywood se mense waste no time with hooking up! Pete Davidson is reportedly in the “very early stages of a relationship” with model Emily Ratajkowski.

The 28-year-old comedian split from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, earlier this year after nine months together but is said to have been “talking” to Gone Girl actress Ratajkowski, 31, for a while now. A source told Us Weekly: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now. They are in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.” KLAAR: Pete and Kimmy K However, Ratajkowski has an 18-month-old son, Sylvester, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She is thought to have been romantically linked to Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt, but was reportedly spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo recently. Meawhile, it was claimed that former Saturday Night Live alum Davidson was finding it “hard” because he is obsessed with Kardashian even though she has been “blowing hot and cold”. A source said: “Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch [with Pete although] she’s turning down all of his requests to get together.