Kourtney Kardashian has accused her sister Kim Kardashian of trying to turn her trou dag into a “business opportunity”. The 44-year-old star married musician Travis Barker in 2022, but Kourtney has suggested that Kim tried to profit from their big day.

The brunette beauty says in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians: “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.” In the trailer, Kendall Jenner talks to Kim, 42, about the situation and Kourtney’s accusation. Kendall says: “She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her.”

However, Kim – who has been married three times – insists she’s not trying to upset her sister. The reality star claims that she’s been particularly “mindful” of Kourtney's feelings. She says: “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s family are keen to see her find love. IT’S ALL BUSINESS: Kim K The brunette beauty hasn’t publicly dated anyone since splitting from Pete Davidson last year, but her family hope that she’ll soon return to the dating scene. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight: “Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways.”