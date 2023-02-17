Jonathan Butler is going back to his roots this weekend when he takes part in the Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion hosted by Kapzella Productions. The music festival takes place on Saturday at the Elsbury Park football grounds in the heart of Matroosfontein, where superstar Butler will headline the show.

Event organiser Calvin Peters, aka Uncle Cal, says: “This is an opportunity to celebrate our communities and what they have contributed to our society.” ORGANISE: Uncle Cal to put on show Local artists confirmed to be on the bill include sax king Don Vino Prins, Leslie Kleinsmith, Celeste Williams and Afro Touch, as well as Andrew Young all the way from the UK. No under 21s will be allowed in.

Tickets are available at Webtickets at R160, or you can pay R200 at the gate. Following up on last year’s sold-out Valentine’s concert, Romance Under the Stars, the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA), in partnership with Outside the Bowl Africa (OTB), is delighted to announce that due to popular demand, Romance Under the Stars Volume 2 is back at Ashanti Wine Estate in Paarl on Saturday. The concert will feature top Cape Town singers Loren Erasmus, Jarrad Ricketts, Nur Abrahams and sensational saxophonist Don Vino.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Cape Town radio presenter and influencer Peadon Smith. Expect an evening of jazz standards, love songs, soul, R&B, and pop hits, and lots of fun, laughter, dancing, and romancing. Tickets cost R250 at Quicket and all proceeds from the ticket sales and raffle will go to feed impoverished people.