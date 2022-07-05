Lindsay Lohan is getroud! The actress reportedly wed her fiancé – Dubai banker Bader Shammas – in an intimate ceremony just before celebrating her 36th birthday.

A rep told Page Six: “I can confirm Lindsay Lohan is married.” The star sparked rumours that she tied the knot on Friday night after posting a photo of her and Bader, 35, on Instagram, writing: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) Friends including Paris Hilton congratulated her on Saturday. LiLo met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. He popped the question back in November – proposing with a massive ring. The hubby wrote alongside her photos: “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) Dad Michael Lohan told Page Six: “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems – the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight. “She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he added of his daughter, who starring in a new movie. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”