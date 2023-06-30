If you want good music and a great cultural experience, then stiek uit for the Hood Fest in Mitchells Plain on Saturday. The Hood Kitchen is having its first Hood Fest at Spine Road High this weekend.

The festival will feature performances by local artists such as Dante Thee Dante, Jodas Ownworld, KNine die Hond, Young OG CPT, Die Twaalf, M Joyner, Kro-Barz, Shaan and KNO. Your hosts will be Ricky Remo and POPS, and on the decks to keep the beats going will be DJs Aamir and Drizzy. The jol starts at 4pm and entry is R150.