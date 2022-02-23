A tiny beauty queen from Hanover Park is determined to strut her stuff at an international pageant this year but needs your help to get there.

Eight-year-old Raheeqah Tieties was crowned Miss Petite South Africa and now hopes to represent the country at the Miss Petite Universe Pageant in Turkey.

The little girl from Soetwater Court is widely known for her charity drives, aimed at helping sukkeling families in her community.

The Grade 3 pupil from York Road Primary started modelling at four years old and has since won several titles.

WINNER: Raheeqah with titles

Last year she was named Miss Petite SA and mom Aisha, 36, says although they had many challenges, they made it to the pageant: “When we went to Pretoria, we just made it to get the finances together despite fundraising for a long time.

Raheeqah did very well.”

Raheeqah tells the Daily Voice she is glad they persevered: “I want to show people that even if you are from Hanover Park, you can still do something with your life.”

Aisha says Raheeeqah will fly to Turkey in May where she will compete in seven fashion shows, do various interviews and show off a talent.

“The trip will cost us R150 000. As I have to fly with her, this covers the flights, accommodation, food and the outfits.

Mom Aisha and Raheeqah

“We are a family of six and my mom is very ill and in addition due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to take in my sister’s five children.

“It’s crazy but we do small things to raise funds.

“This event is the biggest but it also has a heavy price tag so any help would be appreciated,” Aisha says.

Raheeqah says she’s aiming for the crown so that she can shine a light on the plight of children in Hanover Park.

If you would like to help, call Aisha on 072 526 7275.

[email protected]