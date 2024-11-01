A surgeon who grew up in the heart of gangland on the Cape Flats has urged young people to break the mould and reach for the stars. Craig Burns, 33, grew up in Mitchells Plain and Hanover Park, both known for their struggles against poverty and crime.

The surgeon who now lives in Johannesburg says his earlier life wasn't easy. “I grew up in Westridge, where you are surrounded with the usual stories of unemployment, gangs, drugs and financial problems. “I had to travel from the Plain to Hanover Park where my granny lived to go to school in Lansdowne.

“I was one of the kids who never had a car, public transport was my name, so my parents always pushed me to make education a priority. “I knew education was the way out, to break the cycle and just for the sacrifices my parents made, I knew I had to do good, to also meet the criteria to become a doctor.” Work: Craig Burns performing surgery. Picture: supplied Burns said he chose the medical field because he always saw doctors getting respect.

“And I wanted that, especially coming from Mitchells Plain. Then my sister was also my inspiration. She was born prematurely at 28 weeks and the way doctors saved her life, I felt it's something I also wanted to do.” Burns studied medicine at Stellenbosch University and moved to Kimberly where he did his internship. In 2018 he completed his community service as a doctor and worked in the obstetric and gynae fields.

In 2020 he specialised at one of the biggest hospitals on the continent, learning how to become a surgeon. The father of two thanked his wife who stood beside him. “My wife pushed me through the final stretch and for that I am thankful. Cool fact…a day before I wrote my exams, my second son was born, I called him a graduation present.”