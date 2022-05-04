A Cape Flats children’s choir is in dire need of financial assistance for transport to and from practices and gigs. The 40 disadvantaged youth are part of the Cape Cultural Collective.

The CCC, established in 2016, unites communities and promotes personal and community development through the arts. The children who are between the ages of 10 and 14 reside in Manenberg, Langa, Kalksteenfontein, Gugulethu, Hangberg and Imizamo Yethu. Among others, one of their biggest needs to ensure the sustainability of the Junior Rosa Choir is transport, which accounts for about half of the choir’s expenses annually.

Kay Jaffer, founder of the Junior Rosa Choir explains: “Some of the factors that drive up the costs of transport are high petrol prices and long distances, which result from the legacy of spatial arrangements during the time of segregation.” Kay says the choir also acts as an escape and a means of socialising for the young members who all come from various backgrounds and circumstances. “For a few hours every week, they can relax and experience the joy of singing together without restraint.

“They gather for practice under the guidance of a qualified music teacher, singing in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. “The excitement and the energy are palpable as the young ones express themselves in their regular sanctuary. “Their confidence and self-esteem grow visibly. Singing together breaks down cultural, language and spatial divisions.”