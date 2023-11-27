Hikers have been asked to avoid hiking trails around Pecks Valley in Muizenberg following a fire on Saturday night.
More than 70 firefighters from Table Mountain National Park, NCC Wildfires, as well as Volunteer Wildfire Services and standby fire crew from the City of Cape Town battled the blaze in Pecks Valley on Saturday, while Boyes Drive was closed.
City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, and Disaster Management provided drone assistance, as well as assisting with refilling water tankers.
The fire was contained in the early hours of Sunday, with no injuries reported and no homes damaged.