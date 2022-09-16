Singer and producer Ashur Petersen will perform his last show innie Kaap, I’ll Be Home Soon, before moving overseas.
It will be hosted by Dean Smith and Gantane Gwane Kusch, and will take place on Friday at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.
The show starts at 8pm and joining Petersen is a kwaai line-up, featuring his tannie Madeegha Anders, as well as Power of 4, Jeodhouse, Natasha van der Merwe, Ikie a.k.a Tandjies and Idols singer Daylin Sass.
Tickets cost R180 and are available via Quicket or email [email protected]