Hello julle! Jinne, and here we are at the dry weekend, you know that crusty time before payday and then you’re still here at the Weekend Special page browsing through what to do this weekend on a low budget.

Ag, don’t worry, on Monday smile jy weer groot. Meanwhile, we have to sacrifice a kidney to pay for petrol in order to get to an actual jol this weekend. But never mind, here we are, alive and kicking nuh. Small mercies. For those of you who have money, Thaiholics Fight Promotions returns to the Market Hall at GrandWest on Saturday for a showdown between South Africa and Kenya.

Headlining the Level Up event is Cape Town’s favourite Muay Thai son, Ncedo Gomba, who takes on Kenya’s Martin Achebi in a professional super lightweight bout under full Muay Thai rules. Both fighters have held or are currently holding African welterweight titles under two of the world’s biggest sanctioning bodies and will be battling it out to prove their dominance. Four more pro-am bouts are on the cards as Madfit’s Wade “Weetbix” Hammond makes his return when he faces off against George’s Luan Venter in a middleweight clash.

Durban’s Khaya Ntombela takes on PFA’s Mago Mutabi in a light heavyweight bout, while Iron Tiger’s Nuraan Noordien faces off against Nakaeng’s Kristin Clarke at super lightweight. BOOK: Bout tickets at Quicket Thereafter, Dean Grobler is up against Camp Fight’s Justin Swart at super welterweight. Domination Gym’s Candice Lewis faces Camp Fight’s Verne Prinsloo at super bantamweight while Thaiholics’ George Thanathara faces Top Primate’s Narayan Vyas at welterweight and PFA’s Tiaan van As faces BCI’s Jordan Eveleigh.