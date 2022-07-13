R Kelly is reportedly engaged to one of his victims, who admits she’s “deeply in love” with the sex predator. Joycelyn Savage revealed their relationship in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly on 13 June, moments before Kelly, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex trafficking minors.

The 26 year old, who was the RnB star’s live-in girlfriend, said in the note, revealed on Monday by TMZ: “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancée. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be. She went on: “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love.

“I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here... Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. SENTENCED: Singer R Kelly, 55, will serve 30 years in prison “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and king. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I'm taken care of, and any other women he was with as well. “He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

The Savage family’s attorney has questioned how genuine the engagement is as she did not testify about it under oath during his trial. In November 2019, the aspiring singer, reportedly accused Kelly of assault. “It was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal (sic),” she shared on the platform Patreon.