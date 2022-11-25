It’s all systems go for the City of Cape Town’s free Festive Lights Switch On party on Sunday. The City is expecting 80 000 mense to join the jol, which is themed “City of Hope”.

It’s all going down at the Grand Parade and Adderley Street and includes an all-star line-up including Grammy Award-nominated musician Zakes Bantwini, Mi Casa, Emo Adams, Will Linley, Abavuki, Sasha-Lee and many more. The City’s mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says safety is a priority and there will be a zero tolerance of weapons, alcohol and drugs. You should also leave glass items, fireworks and your umbrellas and gazebos at home.

“We will be deploying our safety and security personnel who will work with the South African Police Services as well as private security to ensure that we keep to our promise of safeguarding all the patrons at this family-friendly event,” he adds. Entrance into the festival footprint, through 13 chutes, will open from 1pm, while the party kicks off at 4pm. Smith warns that patrons will be searched. IT’S LIT: All-star lineup set to perform Children will be kitted out with a temporary “SMART” bracelet on arrival, with contact details of their parents in case they get lost.