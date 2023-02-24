Let your hair down this weekend and come out to the 13th edition of the Jazz on the Rocks Festival in Tietiesbaai on the West Coast for a five-day celebration of everything musical.

This year’s event is all the more sweet because of the presence of our very own international export and son of the soil, Jonathan Butler, who will take festival-goers right back to their teens when he first started belting out those hits.

Joining Butler on stage are Cape Town’s finest artists such as Don Vino Prins, Alistair Izobell, Vuvu Khumalo, Emo Adams, Theo Watt, Jarrad Ricketts and Uncle Cal, to keep you on your feet and grooving to the sound of music.

Tickets for this extravaganza are R750 for a weekend pass.