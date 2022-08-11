International Teachers Day is celebrated on 5 October around the world to recognise the important role teachers play in child development but this year local onnies need to mark their calendar as they will be having their own Teachers Festival to celebrate their contributions. Shaun Nero, director at Edu Vast, and entertainer Uncle Cal have put together an exciting program filled with performances from local artists, motivational speeches and loads more fun to ensure onnies have a jol.

“It is not an award ceremony but an appreciation festival, we do not celebrate teachers enough for the good that they do because all of us needed a teacher in our lives at some point,” says Nero. “They educate our nation and we have one day on 5 October to celebrate them. “All teachers are welcome, we do not have a specific requirement for high school or primary school so if you want to fly from Johannesburg you can come,” he adds.

This will be the first teachers festival in South Africa and Nero says any partnership or sponsor is welcome to come on board. FUN: Teachers Festival Uncle Cal adds: “It is not a workshop or a teachers convention but a fun time, hulle moet vir hulle kom geniet.” Nero says principals may contact him for bulk bookings, while information regarding the venue will be released once it has been confirmed.