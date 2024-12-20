Dis festive hie’ buite and there’s no better way to spend the weekend with the hele family than at the Steenberg Festival this Friday and Saturday. After a lekker eerste fees in 2023, the Steenberg Festival market is back at the Allenby Drive Sports Ground in Retreat today and tomorrow.

The festival will offer something for everyone, including live shows, games for laaities and will even satisfy your shopping needs – just in time for Christmas. The best part of it all is that entry is free. Visitors can look forward to finding food vendors selling delicious dishes and a variety of arts, crafts, and fashion. There will also be activities for kids and an exciting line-up of live entertainment for the whole family.

If you need to do some last minute Christmas shopping, then you will find the perfect gifts at the Steenberg fest. James Vos, the City’s Mayco Member for Economic Growth, said: “A community festival is the perfect opportunity for small businesses and local artists to earn extra income over the festive period. “As a City, we host these markets to give small businesses from across Cape Town a platform to showcase their products and create valuable economic opportunities for vendors.”