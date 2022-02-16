The month of Pride is here and the LGBTQI+ community is laying on the celebrations.

Pageant season is officially open and the first event is the annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride 2022.

This year will be a bittersweet affair as it’s the first pageant since the pandemic shut everything down, while the industry is also mourning the loss of several giants on the pageant scene.

For the fourth time, MVT Productions, Miss Gay Western Cape and Cape Town Pride have joined forces to bring you Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride.

Organiser Barry Reid says: “After a break due to the pandemic, we are excited to be back at the Joseph Stone Auditorium on Saturday, 19 February.

“It's an emotional moment for the pageant community as in the past two years since the last pageant, we have lost the pageant director, Mark Donough, the reigning queen, Adrienne Galagatsi, previous first runner-up Gabriella Garcia, as well as other well known pageant assistants and participants.

The LGBTQI community was in shock last month after drag diva and beauty queen, Adrian Heynes, aka Adrienne Galagatsi, was found dead inside his home in Eerste River.

LOSS: Mark Donough and Adrienne Galagatsi

He reportedly committed suicide as friends found his lifeless body hanging from a rope in his bedroom.

Barry says a moment of silence will be observed for the fallen queen.

He says 16 contestants will be vying for the title and will be strutting their stuff in both swimwear and evening wear.

EXCITED: Barry Reid

Entertainment will be provided by the likes of Craig Jordaan, Yahto Kraft, The House of Khalifa, Emogen Moore and Manila von Teez.

MC Naythan Kayser will be keeping mense entertained with his lagbol antics.

The show starts at 7pm at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

Tickets are available at Computicket at R150 each.

