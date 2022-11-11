The soulful sounds of Luther Vandross are coming to Cape Town in an unforgettable tribute show by Cape Town singing sensation Fagrie Isaacs on Saturday at the Hillsong Church in Century City. According to Isaacs, he fell in love with American singer Vandross in 1994 at the age of 13, when he first heard the song Impossible Dream.

Joining him on stage will be Salome, Andrea Fortuin and Jody Williams, with comedian Carl Weber as emcee. Tickets cost R180 to R350, and can be purchased from Naz Jacobs: 076 866 9767. The weekend is upon us and Tramakasie Studios is giving us a three-day musical extravaganza Concert in the City at the Cape Town City Hall.

BOOGIE: City Hall concert This musical will showcase Cape Town’s finest artists, and organiser Abdul Schroeder says: “We just came out of the Covid pandemic and people want to be out so we just decided to put something beautiful together in a multicultural manner, so that you can see the diversity of Indian, African, Malay, and klopse and just have a good time.” “We are catering for those people who are African, Indian and Malay all under one roof, celebrating the diversity of our culture.” Come boogie to the sounds of a live band, with singers Loukmaan Adams, Edith Plaatijes, Nur Leemon, Robin Peters, Naz Leemon, 7 Steps Minstrels, Mansoor Joseph, Protégé, Malay choirs and Kaapse klopse, and even a few surprise acts.