Don’t be afraid this Friday the 13th, rather grab your friends and head over to Hanover Street at GrandWest for some good party music this weekend starting at 8pm.
To get you into the party mood on Friday and Saturday is well-known DJ, Dr Jules – who always has his listeners dancing with his radio show Dr’s In The House that airs weekends on Good Hope FM.
R50 gets you in and ladies enter free between 8pm and 9pm – be sure to arrive early!
Call 082 588 6662 for VIP table bookings.
No under 18s allowed.