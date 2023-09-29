The Unapologetic Fashion Show is back with a bang this year after the success of the first edition last year, hosted by founder Angelique Johannes from Mitchells Plain. The show is the 36-year-old’s second solo project and features a line-up of 11 local designers producing clothing fit for almal, from plus size to street wear, evening wear and more.

“The name speaks for itself, I am always trying to encourage people to be themselves and to express themselves through fashion, the way that they want to and not according to what society feels you need to dress like or look like, which is a big thing for me,” Angelique said. “The designers are all from Cape Town, there is so much talent that we have, so why not give them a platform? I always wanna keep it local and put our people on a platform.” For the first time, the show will showcase a collection of a young designer who is still in high school, and if fashion is your passion, then be sure to stiek uit and shop the look as merchandise will be on sale.

DON’T MISS THIS EVENT: Unapologetic Fashion Show Angelique added: “This year I decided that instead of seeing things on the runway, why can’t the public come and shop from the designers and support local brands? We will have a local expo where the public can buy directly from the designers.” You can look forward to seeing special guest Chelsea Goliath, a well-known poet vannie Kaap who will be performing some of her poems. The show takes place on Saturday at Rocklands High School.