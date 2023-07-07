Cape Town artists will be bidding farewell in style to an ambassador of the arts, Bridgette Brukman. Stiek uit for the Free to be me – Special Edition concert, where artists will pay tribute to the popular Cape Town showbiz producer and manager.

Bridgette is closing down Brukman Consulting to spend more time with her family. She managed some of the Cape’s top artists such as Voice SA winner Craig Lucas, disco diva Salome, producer Robin Pieters, singer Nur Abrahams, and even actress Jill Levenberg. FOR YOU, BRIDGETTE: Top singer Nur Abrahams Saturday at WestEnd, these and many other artists will be celebrating the impact the lady behind the showbiz curtains made on their lives and the industry.

More on this Bridgette takes bow: WestEnd event to celebrate Cape music scene influencer

The show will feature nearly almal who worked with her such as Lucas, Abrahams, Peadon Smith, Mujahid George, Don Vino, Vuvu Kumalo, Signature SA, Rodney Buys, PJ Twins, DJ Rolstoel and many more. This is a jol that you do not want to miss! Tickets cost R100 pre-booked from Quicket and R120 at the door.