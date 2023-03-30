Fans think Kourtney Kardashian is “gross” and “disgusting” for bringing food into her bathroom. A stream of negative reactions came after the Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram photo of her tiled floor covered in plates vol chicken tenders, fruit and desserts.

A half-eaten burger was placed on her toilet seat next to a glass of water, while a bag of chips was underneath a vuil towel nestled next to the tub, Page Six reports. Many of her 216 million followers shared vomiting or sick green-faced emojis, while others elaborated on their revulsion to her lavatory feast. One individual was particularly repulsed by Kardashian setting a sandwich atop her toilet. “Putting a burger on her toilet?? I’m calling the police!” they jokingly commented. “That is sick fr.”

SCREENSHOT: Insta Another person asserted that “no matter how well you clean” a bathroom, you should “never eat” from its floor: “You got them. Particles all around.” Over on her Story, Kardashian treated fans to a photo of herself and husband Travis Barker — captured by celeb shutterbug Ellen von Unwerth — enjoying the food while imbibing with champagne. Kardashian’s first pic of her restroom was just one of many in a seemingly random carousel of images.