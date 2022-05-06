A man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after attacking Dave Chappelle on stage. The comedian appeared to be tackled to the ground as he performed as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

LAPD officers have confirmed they are holding 23-year-old Isaiah Lee in custody on a $30,000 in connection with the incident. A spokesperson said Lee had “a replica handgun with a knife” describing it as a “replica handgun-slash-knife”, but neither Chappelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured. Footage shared online showed a man in a black hoodie rushing the stage and pushing the comic before being stopped by security guards and getting moered as he attempted to flee.

More on this WATCH: Dave Chappelle tackled by fan at gig

Chappelle, 48, told the crowd: “I grabbed the back of that n!gger’s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.” In a short clip, taken after the incident, the Chappelle also joked that the attacker was a “trans man”. The funny man previously faced a backlash with fans accusing him of making transphobic comments in his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.