Britney Spears’ family and ex-husband fear she is doing crystal meth. The pop star’s outbursts on social media have caused concerns amongst her fans, and now Kevin Federline – the father of her sons Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden – wants her to seek help before it’s too late.

Kevin told documentary maker Daphne Barak: “I fear she’s on meth. I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. “Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news.“ I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.” FAMILY: Kevin Federline and sons The filmmaker, who has spent nine months working with Kevin, Britney’s sons, her parents, and her brother for a new doccie, wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper that the boys refuse to meet with the 41-year-old singer because they claimed to have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

Britney’s father Jamie is also concerned she will die young like troubled British singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, aged 27. And while Jamie has been condemned by Britney’s fans for his role in overseeing the conservatorship she was under for 13 years until November 2021, he insisted he was only looking out for his daughter's best interests. He said: “Compare her wellness then and how she is doing now.”