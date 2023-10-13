The runaway horse that was rescued on the M5 highway in August has found a new home. The perdjie, which has been named Flash, was spotted running in a panicked frenzy along the M5 inbound in Cape Town with training equipment trailing behind him.

In the midst of rush-hour traffic, six inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA raced to the scene and exerted all their efforts in rescuing the terrified animal and also keeping motorists safe. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “It’s likely (but unconfirmed) that Flash was being subjected to cruel training methods in an attempt to train him to pull a cart when he bolted and ran terrified into the traffic on the M5.” She says Flash found his new home last Friday after its Horse Care Unit was flooded with adoption applications, as the horse’s owner never came forward.

She says the horse, a chestnut Saddler Cross, was badly injured following his mad dash down the M5. “Flash had lacerations to his right front leg and left back hip, both requiring sutures to close the wounds,” she said. “He was with us for around seven weeks during which time he recovered well physically but the emotional wounds caused by the trauma he experienced will take longer to heal.”

“He was named Flash because of the speed at which he ran down the M5 where he was rescued,” she quipped. WENT ON A WILD RUN: The perdjie was spotted running amok on the M5 highway in Abraham says they received over 50 applications for Flash’s adoption. Criteria included whether the new owner had the resources to adequately care for Flash’s daily needs (feeding and grooming), veterinary treatments, sufficient space, and understood his behavioural and social needs.