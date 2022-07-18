Ivana Trump – the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump – passed away after apparently falling down stairs. According to the New York City Medical Examiner, the 73-year-old businesswoman died from blunt force impact injuries to the torso on July 14.

Her manner of death has been determined to be an accident. She leaves behind kids Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Donald, who was married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992, said in a statement: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

More on this WATCH: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump found dead in her New York apartment

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.” Ivana, who dubbed her husband “the Donald”, had been a competitive skier in her native Czechoslovakia and later became a model in Canada and New York. Throughout the marriage, she played an active role in her husband’s businesses; she became a vice president in the Trump organisation, in charge of decorating the interiors of some of his properties.

But in 1989, Ivana confronted her husband over rumours of an affair with a younger model, Marla Maples, which would lead to a lengthy divorce battle in court. The case was finally settled in 1991, on grounds of “cruel and inhuman treatment”. She received payments totalling $14 million and kept a house in Greenwich.