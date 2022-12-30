If you are still not sure how to spend your New Year’s Eve, then head down to The Range in Tokai and watch international music group 4Play perform live.
The ideal set awaits you to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year with lekker music and kwaai mense, plus it’s family friendly.
Bring your own picnic basket and enjoy drinks which can be purchased from the bar all night, and a free glass of champagne at midnight to welcome 2023 in style.
Tickets for adults cost R325, R195 for kids under 18 years and R125 for kids under 12 and can be purchased at Quicket.
Tickets for kids under 12 include access to the kids zone area. Doors open from 6.30pm.