A group of former gangsters in Elsies River have put their heads together to find solutions to social ills affecting laaities in the area.

Gavin Harris, Eben Valensky and Denzil Moses established the Blueprint NPO two years ago, focusing on keeping youth off the streets and equipping them with life skills.

However, productivity was halted by the outbreak of Covid-19 until October last year.

They then started reviving the project and started community gardens in various areas using their own money and with the help of residents.

They now have over 50 people between six and 30 benefiting from the project.

They have flower and vegetable gardens at Springbok Place, Connaught Estate, Besterbier Street, Deel Close, and Uitsig among others.

Gavin, 63, says: “I served 18 years in prison and it took me a while to restore my life, and it is something I wouldn’t want any of our youth to go through.

“This is our way of showing that there is a better life than violence and drugs. We are teaching them responsibility as we get them involved from the start of the garden to the harvest and they like it.”

Eben, 36, runs the flower garden at Springbok Place and says: “The kids get involved after school and unemployed young adults do the early day chores such as painting and cleaning the areas.

“They get to uplift the community by painting and cleaning in the area.

“The garden has been doing very well, we have lilies, wild lavender, peppermint, marigold, and some veggies like cabbage, mielies and carrots.”

Biego Lambrepz, 11, says watering the plants and watching them grow is the most exciting part for him.

