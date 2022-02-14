Former pupils of Scottsville Secondary School have come together to revamp the school ahead of their Valentine’s Day Ball later this month.

The Kraaifontein school turns 40 years old this year and last month received an accolade for the greatest improvement in the matric pass rate, from 29.5% in 2020 to 64.0% in 2021.

They also achieved a 22.5% bachelors pass rate – double what it was last year.

Their annual Valentine’s ball takes place on 25 February and on Saturday parents and former learners literally painted the school red.

They removed graffiti and painted the tool room and tuckshop to give it a Valentine make-over.

Painter Gavin Sales, who is in between jobs, offered his free time and expertise for the job.

Juanita Magerman said: “I am a former pupil and we matriculated in 1988.

“We decided to give the school a bit of a facelift, what with it being Valentine’s Day and for the upcoming ball.

“It saddened us to see our school looking so run-down.

“This is where we were shaped as young people and we wanted to give something back.”

Yolanda Myburgh, 49, says everyone is welcome at the ball.

“It will be held on 25 February and the band Heart and Soul from Kraaifontein will be playing. Tickets cost R100 and you can also bring along your own XYZ.

Gail Gordon, 51, says her daughter is also attending the school and they are asking other former pupils to join them in revamping the school, either in cash or kind.

For more information, call the principal Henry Hockey on 021 988 4825.

[email protected]