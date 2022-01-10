An ex-convict is helping local youth to make better decisions through after-school programmes, school visits and a feeding scheme.

Bradwin Daniels from Cafda started the Global Vision Transformers organisation three years ago after spending 10 years behind bars.

“I am currently serving a 21-year jail sentence for murder and robbery but I am out on parole due to good behaviour,” he says.

“When I was in prison, I decided that I needed to change my life because I was sick and tired of gangsterism, I thought it was time that I started helping people both in and out of prison by becoming a motivational speaker.”

EDUCATE: Bradwin. Picture supplied

After doing time in Drakenstein Prison, the 38-year-old was transferred to Kimberley and was released three years ago.

“When I came out, I started visiting schools in Hanover Park and in the Northern Suburbs, where I would go and speak to the children about the dangers of becoming gangsters and teaching them that they have options to make a better life for themselves.

“I started my organisation to help the youth here in Cafda and now we have the three-month Vupshilo (life) programme where we have 28 kids taking part in after-schools programme where I teach them skills like taking responsibility for themselves, accepting the consequences of their actions and communication skills.”

Bradwin says the feeding scheme is a way to teach the children the value of hard work.

“We take children from the group of 28 and make them help serve food, peel potatoes or clean the dishes.

“After they do this, we give them a treat to show them that if they work hard, they will get rewards.”

[email protected]