Valentine’s Day is coming and singer EB Inglis has “everything” you need to set the mood. The KFM radio host is releasing his latest single Everything, which he says is a perfect addition to your romantic playlist, and just in time for the month of love.

However, according to him, this is not a song for laaities but aimed at “big people”. EB’s career spans over 20 years, having started in the entertainment industry in 2001. “I am taking it back to that grown-folks R&B music, what happens between two lovers but in a very tasteful way, which is a slower and much more sensual offering than my last song Controlla,” he says.

“The motivation for the song was when I was on holiday and there was a jacuzzi at the resort, it was night time and everything was romantic and sexy. “There are some new school flavours to it, and caters for anyone who is in a romantic mood and old enough to be in an adult relationship.” Although EB’s journey in music started with hip-hop and R&B, the various influences over the years has granted him a love for different types of music which he draws upon for his sound.

“The last single I released was in November, so this is the first single for 2023. “However, I’ve got three more singles I need to drop this year ... I have one coming out closer to winter time, a slower and more emotional offering. “Then in spring time we start picking up the tempo again until we get to summer, where I have another summer jam planned.”