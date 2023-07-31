For years, Charmaine Sims has been driven by her passion for fashion, so much so that she started her own home decorating business and now wants to “sew” that same passion into women across the Cape Flats. Charmaine, 57, from Strandfontein said from a young age she would watch her parents dress up with class and style.

“That became my motivation, I soon then started to dress up and pulled my brother in. That passion for fashion changed into a love for decorating. “Then it happened, my family and I moved into our own place and I could spread my decorating wings,” she explained. Charmaine started her own business, Simply Chic, using her late mother’s old sewing machine and overlocker.

The self-taught seamstress now makes everything, from basic throws to cushion covers, anything decorative you can think of. She said her business grew with many people showing interest because of her affordable prices. “In 2022 I got invited to a Women’s Day event where I could showcase Simply Chic,” Charmaine added. “I was the only small business there and I had to speak in front of the crowd.”

Charmaine says she got the idea to do the same for other women. “I told my husband and he told me to do it, so now I am hosting my own Women’s Day event on 5 August where small businesses will showcase their products and also empower women,” she explained. The event, hosted at Parkhurst Primary School hall in Mitchells Plain, will also be attended by a few well-known faces – local artists and actresses like Suidooster’s Jawaahier Petersen (Kaashiefa), Arendsvlei’s Jolene Martin (Beatrice) and singers Lauren Solomons and Chad Nolan.