The search is on for South Africa’s next baking connoisseur, with a grand prize of R50 000 up for grabs.

Since its debut in 2020, SABC 2’s The Taste Master SA in partnership with Royal Baking Powder, has cemented itself as one of Mzansi’s most appetising culinary reality series.

The show puts bakers to the ultimate test as chefs and foodies alike whip up some gorgeous and delicious creations in a bid to be crowned champion.

Returning for a third season as judges are Zola Nene and Fritz Schoon.

This time, the judges are looking for baking connoisseurs who aren’t afraid to rise to the occasion and show the country that they are, indeed, a legendary baker.

Celebrity chef Zola says: “We all know that baking is a science, but more than that, it’s an opportunity to showcase immense creativity!

“In this season of The Taste Master SA, we’re looking to be wowed by technique as well as elaborate designs.

“We’re in search of a baker who is adventurous and thinks outside of the cake box while tantalising our taste buds.”

Artisanal baker Fritz adds: “The Taste Master SA will challenge every aspect of your baking skill set.

“It will reveal your character, your grit and your desire for success. We can’t wait to put a new batch of bakers to the ultimate test.”

In addition, contestants will be able to win kitchen appliances to the value of R50 000 throughout the season.

Entries are now open via www.thetastemaster.co.za and close on 25 April 2022.

