The pageant is open to all drag queens, cross dressers and transgender women.

The Miss LGBTQ Enigma Lounge 2022 is taking place at Enigma Lounge in Eerste River on Friday.

Organiser Mariska Katz says: “The title is Miss LGBTQ Enigma Lounge and not Miss Gay. As a transgender woman, I started to host pageants where individual members of LGBTQ can also take part.

“In 2021, I hosted my very first transgender pageant and this year I want to try something different and do an all-in-one and invite old queens, drag queens plus transgenders to take part in Miss LGBTQ Enigma Lounge 2022.”

INCLUSIVE: Pageant host Mariska

Entertainment includes Mariska Tameron Katz and Zeynep Petersen.