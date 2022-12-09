It’s Dezemba and live music lovers are in for a treat with the much-anticipated return of one of the city’s most vibrant and socially interactive jazz festivals, the original and now official Jazz on the Lawn.

After a decade-long hiatus, the new Jazz on the Lawn Weekender which is now planned over two days from Saturday, and the Sunday show now known as Legend on the Lawn will have Capetonians in for a lekker weekend of musicians and performers.