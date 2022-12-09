It’s Dezemba and live music lovers are in for a treat with the much-anticipated return of one of the city’s most vibrant and socially interactive jazz festivals, the original and now official Jazz on the Lawn.
After a decade-long hiatus, the new Jazz on the Lawn Weekender which is now planned over two days from Saturday, and the Sunday show now known as Legend on the Lawn will have Capetonians in for a lekker weekend of musicians and performers.
Rocking the stage is Sama winner Claire Phillips, Salome, Garth Taylor, Jonathan Rubain, The Rockets, Richard Caesar and more, making sure you stay on your feet and enjoy the good vibes.
Jazz on the Lawn returns to the Bevcan Sports Field in Epping Industria, so gather the family as tickets cost R160 for a day pass and R280 for a weekend pass. Kids under 12 years old enter free.
Tickets are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores.