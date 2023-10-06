If you are in the mood for timeless classics and some soulful melodies, then don’t miss the second instalment of Love Notes, and come and join Mr Saxy, Don Vino and vocal talent Selim Kagee for a night of good music.
The captivating duet concert of timeless love songs will take place at the Baxter Concert Hall at 8pm on Friday night.
Following the success of Don Vino’s Saxy Vibes at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, tonight’s concert promises some fresh interpretations of classics like Il Mondo and She, while interspersed with interesting stories of musical journeys.
Love Notes is set to deliver an unforgettable experience with captivating performances and heartfelt expressions.
Tickets are selling vinnig so be sure to get yours at R180. Senior citizens and students pay R160 from Webtickets.