Lockdown is over and we are more than ready to celebrate our first oujaaraand in two years. The Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) says it is ready to take to the streets as well.

On Saturday, December 31, more than 40 choirs will assemble on the Grand Parade and walk the historical route. Troupes will jol from the City Hall in Darling Street, making their way to Adderley Street and then all the way up Wale Street, ending in Rose Street in Bo-Kaap. All choirs are requested to join before 2am and the parade, along with the stalls, must end at 4am.

The City’s safety and security team has asked me to appeal to the public not to camp out with gazebos along the route. This has always been a challenge for them and this year – they warned – they will be taking the gazebos down as it is considered a hazard to spectators. CMCB MAN: Adnaan Morris Officials explained that the gazebos make the walkways narrower and can be a danger in the case of a stampede or other emergencies.

Another issue that was raised was the use of fireworks. Anyone caught bursting klappertjies or lighting fireworks will be heavily fined, or worse. The CMCB is again managing events for the New Year’s Eve parade and in a landmark move, has met with the Keep the Dream choir board to jointly manage the event going forward. Vendors will fill the Grand Parade and will flow on to the route to Bo-Kaap, selling food and drink and whatnot. There will also be ample toilets for the public.