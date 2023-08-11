King of the drums, NV Funk, is hosting the biggest All White Affair celebration tomorrow, and he is inviting almal to his party. What is a birthday jol without lekker kos, music and mense?

The line-up is packed with only the best DJs Cape Town has to offer such as the birthday boy himself, as well as Liam Hans, Benny Billionaire, TwinzSpin, Lenneth Bowers, Boyzn and more. Hosting the event is YouTuber EB The Kid ; The Williams Twins and Zubair Taylor are MCs. It’s all happening at Isabella’s Grills, Wynberg Military Base and tickets are R100 via Quicket.