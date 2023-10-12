All things fun are scheduled to take place, including nostalgic games such dominoes, kerrim and klawerjas, egg races, karaoke, and sack races, with live entertainment to add to the air of festivity.

Keep the Dream Choir Board is having their family fun day this Saturday at the Goodwood College in Ruyterwacht.

The board says they are going back to their roots, but the most exciting part of the day will be the competition draw that will take place at this event.

This draw will determine who will compete against who and when they will go into competition.

Doors open at 10am and you know the excitement is going to run high when the guys come together and hear their competition dates.