Keep the Dream Choir Board is having their family fun day this Saturday at the Goodwood College in Ruyterwacht.
All things fun are scheduled to take place, including nostalgic games such dominoes, kerrim and klawerjas, egg races, karaoke, and sack races, with live entertainment to add to the air of festivity.
The board says they are going back to their roots, but the most exciting part of the day will be the competition draw that will take place at this event.
This draw will determine who will compete against who and when they will go into competition.
Doors open at 10am and you know the excitement is going to run high when the guys come together and hear their competition dates.
Special guest performers are TDV, aka Ricky vannie Frontline, Nazneen Leeman, Orient band, Nielo&Derek and Ashley Pienaar.
Kids under 13 years pay R15, adults pay R30.
Don’t miss out on the fun.
For more information contact Cassiem on 081 473 5854 or Thabiet 078 018 9220.