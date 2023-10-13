It’s all things drag and fab on Saturday as the Drag Cartel presents Queens of Soul live at West End nightclub.
The Drag Cartel would like to introduce you to a vibrant night of drag artistry and some smooth soul music with the best in drag entertainment.
You can look forward to spending time with Maxine Wild, Emogan Moore, Angel Lalamore, Jayde Kay Johnson, Vida Fantabisher hosted by your truly Nathan Carles Kayser.
Come through and support the sisters from the LGBTQ+ community by purchasing your tickets for only R150 at Quicket.
The show takes place October 14 at 9.30pm.