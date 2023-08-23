England football captain Harry Kane and his wife Katie have welcomed their fourth child.
The 30-year-old player announced the new arrival on his Instagram on Monday evening, and revealed the tot’s name is – wait for it – Harry Edward Kane.
Harry, who joined German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this month, has three other children – daughters, Ivy, six, and Vivienne, five, as well as son Louis, two, with his wife Katie Goodland, 30.
He captioned images of him cradling the newborn with his shirt off and the baby in a hospital cot: “Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!"
Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy! 💙👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Z1FjWwO3Oi— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 21, 2023
His post prompted thousands of congratulatory messages in the comments section of his post. It’s not clear yet whether Henry was born in England or Germany, but the words on the tot’s crib are in English, with a sign on his cot marked “Baby Boy, Room 101”.
Sources had told The Sun that Katie had scouted hospitals on a visit to Germany at the end of July, prompting a report that if the baby was born in the country and followed in his dad’s footballing footsteps, he could choose to play for either England or their soccer rivals Germany.
The Sun reported the Federal Foreign Office says a child born in Germany can gain citizenship even if both parents are English.
One of the parents must have an unlimited residence permit for at least three years – but Harry qualifies as he has a four-year deal with Bayern Munich.
The star striker departed boyhood club Tottenham earlier this month for a deal worth around £100 million (R2.4 billion) with the German club.