The 30-year-old player announced the new arrival on his Instagram on Monday evening, and revealed the tot’s name is – wait for it – Harry Edward Kane.

England football captain Harry Kane and his wife Katie have welcomed their fourth child.

Harry, who joined German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this month, has three other children – daughters, Ivy, six, and Vivienne, five, as well as son Louis, two, with his wife Katie Goodland, 30.

He captioned images of him cradling the newborn with his shirt off and the baby in a hospital cot: “Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!"

His post prompted thousands of congratulatory messages in the comments section of his post. It’s not clear yet whether Henry was born in England or Germany, but the words on the tot’s crib are in English, with a sign on his cot marked “Baby Boy, Room 101”.